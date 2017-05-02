BMW Korea fined for fuel efficiency fraud

The recall affects the Mini Cooper D 5-door hatchback made between July 2014 and October 2016.
|BMW Korea, the local unit of the German luxury carmaker, is fined 120 million won ($106,420) and ordered to recall 3,465 units of the Mini Cooper D 5-door hatch. (BMW Korea)
The fuel economy that BMW Korea reported, before it began sales of the model, was 9.4 percent higher on highway mode than the ministry’s findings.
It had reported a fuel efficiency of 32.4 kilometers per liter on highway mode, while the ministry’s results showed it to be 29.3 kilometers per liter, the ministry said.
The Korean government currently levies carmakers with a fine worth one-thousandth of the affected model’s sales when there is a difference of more than 5 percent between their fuel efficiency ratings and government test results.
Owners of the affected model can receive financial compensation and more at Mini service centers from May 8, BMW Korea said.
The latest fine and recall order came just days after the leading foreign automaker was criticized for using smaller size tires for fuel efficiency tests.
According to the state-run Korea Energy Agency, BMW Korea used 17-inch tires to test the fuel economy of the new 530i sedan here and showed a fuel efficiency of 11.2 kilometers per liter. The 530i model, however, is sold with 18-inch tires.
It was also revealed that 18-inch tires were used to test the BMW 530d sedan, though the model comes with 19-inch tires.
Bigger tires tend to have lower fuel efficiency than smaller ones, as the former are heavier and create more surface friction.
Four other foreign automotive companies -- Ford Sales and Service Korea, Scania Korea Seoul, Daimler Truck Korea, Honda Korea -- will also recall a total of 5,655 units due to manufacturing defects, the ministry said.
A faulty door handle on the driver’s side of the Ford Mustang sedan, distributed by Ford Sales and Service Korea, may cause the door handle to come loosen and lead to an accident, the ministry said.
Three units of the Mustang made between Jan. 13 and 31 this year can undergo repairs free of charge at Ford Sales and Service Korea’s service centers from May 2.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)