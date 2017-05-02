[Monitor] Big four business groups’ revenue take more than half of top 30 firms

Of the top 30 conglomerates by assets, revenue generated by the four on the top of the list accounted for 56 percent of the total last year, according to the Fair Trade Commission.The large business groups on the FTC’s antitrust watch list generated 1,116 trillion won won in the year ending September 2016, 9.1 trillion won less than a year earlier.Under the fair trade law, affiliates of large conglomerates with assets exceeding 10 trillion won are banned from making equity investments among themselves or offering loan guarantees to each other.