N. Korea criticizes THAAD installation

North Korea on Tuesday poured out raw criticism on South Korea's security chief over his latest conversation with his US counterpart on the installation of an advanced US missile defense system, condemning him as "an ugly pro-American running dog."



During a 25-minute phone call on Wednesday, National Security Adviser Kim Kwan-jin and his US counterpart H.R. McMaster agreed to maintain close cooperation over the North's saber-rattling and prompt the smooth installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system on South Korean soil.





This photo, taken on April 27, 2017, shows parts of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery installed at a golf course in South Korea's southeastern county of Seongju. (Yonhap)

"Kim's conversation is an ugly pro-American running dog's unacceptable provocative curse at the North," the North's propaganda website Uriminjokkiri said.US President Donald Trump even suggested Seoul pay for the $1 billion THAAD deployment, and yet South Korean "conservative puppets" have secretly introduced the THAAD equipment like "alley cats," the media also said."Kim's shameful conduct to extremely shelter and flatter the US invasion plot is an act to sell out his country and ridicule and insult South Korean public sentiment while bringing in the source of a catastrophe which South Korean people detest," it said.South Korea deployed the THAAD system Tuesday in the southeastern rural county of Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province.China vehemently criticizes the installation, claiming it threatens its security interests. (Yonhap)