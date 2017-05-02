Hwang renews calls for 'fair, clean' presidential election

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn renewed his call for a "fair and clean" presidential vote Tuesday, warning against any election crimes, such as bribery, smear campaigns and opinion manipulation.



During a Cabinet meeting likely to be the last one under his interim leadership, Hwang also stressed the importance of the May 9 election to pick a new leader tasked with overcoming a string of security and economic challenges.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the central government complex in Seoul on May 2, 2017. (Yonhap)

"(I instruct) the ministries of justice and the interior, and other related agencies to make thorough efforts until the end to ensure that this election will be carried out in a fairer and clearer manner than at any other time," Hwang said."This election carries an important meaning as we will elect a new president to tide over security and economic challenges from home and abroad, such as North Korea's threats and the spread of trade protectionism, and to design the future of our country," he said.During the meeting, the acting president also pointed out that there has been almost a fivefold increase in the number of fake news reports and false allegations, compared with the previous presidential election in 2012."Thus, I call on (the government) to muster up efforts to make follow-up measures, such as carrying out prompt fact-checking and bringing to justice (those who spread false information)," Hwang said.Hwang, in addition, directed officials to ensure that a six-day ban on the release of opinion poll results, which is applicable starting Wednesday, will be thoroughly enforced. Those who violate the ban will face prison terms of up to two years or fines of up to 4 million won ($3,534).On the security front, Hwang called on ministers to make "all-out efforts" to deter Pyongyang's potential nuclear and missile provocations by strengthening pressure through the South Korea-US alliance and eliciting cooperation from neighboring countries, including China.Hwang took over as acting president in December after former President Park Geun-hye was impeached by parliament over a massive corruption scandal. (Yonhap)