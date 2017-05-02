Korean stocks trade higher in late morning trading

South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning on the back of the robust gains of major blue-chip shares.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 21.66 point, or 0.98 percent, to 2,227.10 as of 11:20 a.m.



Market behemoth Samsung Electronics shot up 1.03 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix also advanced 2.41 percent. LG Electronics and LG Display gained 2.03 percent and 2.04 percent, respectively.



Carmakers are also winners, with Hyundai Motor rising 4.51 percent and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis increasing 2.48 percent. Kia Motors rose 1.15 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,130.00 won against the US dollar, up 7.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)