[Photo News] LG CNS introduces electronic labeling system for supermarkets
Published : 2017-05-02 15:00
Updated : 2017-05-02 15:01
SMART LABELING -- A GS Supermarket employee uses a mobile manager program connected to LG CNS’ Electronic Shelf Label to digitally change the price labels for vegetables Tuesday. LG CNS has commercialized its ESL system, which displays prices on digital labels that can be altered to reflect special sales and promotions, at 100 GS Supermarket outlets nationwide. (LG CNS)