Samsung Pay available for Gear S3 smartwatch

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has incorporated its mobile transaction system on its Gear S3 smartwatch.



Samsung said the Gear S3 smartphone will connect to Samsung Pay installed on smartphones, allowing users to make payments using the wearable instead of taking out their mobile devices.



(Yonhap)

The South Korean tech giant had originally planned to introduce the service on the Gear S3 smartwatch in September 2016, but the plan was delayed due to the slow pace of talks with local credit card firms.The service will be available for users of Samsung, Hyundai, Hana and Lotte credit cards. Samsung also plans to launch services for KB Kookmin cards later in May. (Yonhap)