13 lawmakers of Bareun Party defect ahead of presidential election

Thirteen lawmakers announced their departure from the conservative Bareun Party on Tuesday, saying they will support the candidate of a rival party to boost the conservatives' chances in the presidential election just seven days away.



The lawmakers said they will return to the former ruling Liberty Korea Party and back its nominee Hong Joon-pyo. Bareun, which means "righteous" in Korean, spun off from the Liberty Korea Party early this year in a factional feud.





(Yonhap)

The announcement comes as Bareun's presidential nominee Yoo Seong-min has refused to drop out despite his dismal approval ratings."I have no plans to merge candidacies," Yoo told reporters earlier at the National Assembly. Asked whether he will complete the race, he said, "Yes. Yes."Front-runner Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party commands an approval rating above 40 percent, double that of the closest competitor Ahn Cheol-soo of the center-left People's Party.After struggling for weeks with a single-digit approval rating, Hong has emerged to challenge Ahn with near 20 percent support.With their defection, the number of Bareun's lawmakers was reduced to 19, and the party lost its status as a negotiating bloc at the National Assembly.The mass defection could also herald the end of the party that launched in January in the wake of then-President Park Geun-hye's impeachment over a corruption scandal.On Monday, the party's election campaign chiefs held separate meetings with Hong and Yoo to discuss the possible merger. Yoo rejected the offer, while Hong reportedly took issue with the proposed method of choosing the standard-bearer through a public opinion survey. (Yonhap)