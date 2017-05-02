Actor So Ji-sub wraps up fan meetings in Asia

(Yonhap)

Actor and rapper So Ji-sub finished his pan-Asia tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut, his management agency said Tuesday.The actor met 20,000 fans in eight cities in six Asian countries through the "TWENTY:The Moment" tour that started in Kobe, Japan, on March 25.The tour ended in Seoul on April 29-30, the first such event in the city in three years. At the Seoul event, he shared a series of photos he took with his fans by using a selfie stick."I turned 20 years old in my life as an actor. I was so happy that I could share that happiness with fans," he said. "I will try harder to keep making everyone happy."Meanwhile, his upcoming film, "The Battleship Island," will premier in Korea in July. (Yonhap)