Korea denies report on knowledge of US demand on THAAD cost

South Korea's presidential office on Tuesday denied a media report that Seoul pressed ahead with the deployment of a US missile defense system despite Donald Trump's apparent pressure on it to shoulder part of the cost.



The report by local daily Hankook Ilbo said that Trump's presidential transition team sent a document to Seoul in December to propose bilateral talks over the cost for deploying a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery here.





This image shows National Security Office chief Kim Kwan-jin (left) and his US counterpart H.R. McMaster. (Yonhap)

"The report today related to THAAD is utterly baseless," the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a text message to reporters.The dispute over the cost was triggered last week by Trump. He said in an interview that it would be "appropriate" if Seoul paid for THAAD worth $1 billion. Seoul insists that under a bilateral arrangement, Washington is responsible for the installation, operation and maintenance of THAAD while it provides the land to host it.The controversy further escalated as US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said the US will renegotiate the terms of the deployment, and until then, will stick to the existing deal that commits the US to pay for the system.The dispute has roiled politics. Some liberal politicians called for a parliamentary hearing to "uncover the truth" behind the issue, while others raised suspicions about a possible backroom deal between Seoul and Washington over the THAAD installation.Some experts here said that Trump might have raised the issue of the cost to get the upper hand in future negotiations with Seoul over the cost-sharing for the upkeep of some 28,500 US troops on the peninsula. (Yonhap)