Stocks open higher on tech, financial shares

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday on the back of robust gains by tech and financial shares.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 15.23 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,220.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The market closed Monday for Labor Day.



Tech shares led the gain, with market behemoth Samsung Electronics moving up 1.79 percent and its smaller rival LG Electronics climbing 0.72 percent. Chipmaker SK hynix advanced 3.33 percent.



Financial shares also kicked off higher, with Shinhan Financial climbing 1.37 percent and Samsung Life Insurance also increasing 1.37 percent. KB Financial added 1.4 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,134.70 won against the US dollar, up 3.20 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)