Leading presidential candidates again set to clash in TV debate

The five leading presidential candidates were again set to clash in the last TV debate before the upcoming presidential election set for next Tuesday.



The third and final round of TV debates to be hosted Tuesday by the National Election Commission is to be held for two hours from 8 p.m., the election watchdog said. It is scheduled to be broadcast by all three major local broadcasters -- KBS, MBC and SBS.





(Yonhap)

In addition to TV debates organized by the election watchdog, the five leading presidential candidates have held three other nationally televised debates hosted by various other organizations, including the Korea Journalists Association.The five presidential candidates are Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the center-left People's Party, Hong Joon-pyo of the former ruling Liberty Korea Party, Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party and Yoo Seong-min of the splinter conservative Bareun Party.With exactly one week left before the presidential election, Moon leads the race that also involves eight other minor candidates.In the latest poll released Sunday, the Democratic Party candidate garnered an approval rating of 42.6 percent, more than double the 20.9 percent secured by runner-up Ahn. The two front-runners were chased by Hong of the former ruling party with 16.7 percent, with Sim in a distant fourth place at 7.6 percent.Tuesday's debate was set to review the candidates' education and welfare policies, as well as their plans on how to ensure national unity.The upcoming election comes over seven months before its original schedule due to the March 10 ouster of former President Park Geun-hye, who will also soon be indicted and tried for a series of corruption allegations that involve her longtime friend and accomplice Choi Soon-sil.The election also marks a rare presidential by-election, not in the sense that the elected will serve the remainder of his or her predecessor, but that the election will be held earlier than its original schedule and that the five-year term of the elected will begin immediately after his or her election. (Yonhap)