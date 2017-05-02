Ex-President Park's trial set to begin

Former President Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

The trial for former President Park Geun-hye was set to begin Tuesday with a preliminary hearing on the corruption and influence-peddling charges that led to her dismissal.The Seoul Central District Court is to hold the hearing at 10 a.m. to review the charges brought against Park and determine future proceedings. Park, who has been jailed since March 31, is widely expected to be absent as her attendance is not mandatory.The former leader faces 18 criminal counts of bribery, abuse of power, coercion and leak of government secrets, mostly involving her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil and key former aides.Prosecutors concluded last month that she took or solicited bribes worth 59.2 billion won ($51.9 million) from three conglomerates -- Samsung, Lotte and SK -- for herself or her friend.Park is also accused of creating a blacklist of cultural figures deemed critical of the government who were then denied state support, and abusing her power to force local firms to sign business contracts with Choi's companies.The former president has denied all charges.If convicted, she could face a prison term ranging from 10 years to life.The trial comes after a six-month probe that followed revelations of a tablet PC allegedly used by Choi. The device, obtained by a local TV channel, contained documents related to state affairs, some of which the prosecution concluded were government secrets.Lee Jae-yong, de facto leader of the nation's largest business group Samsung, was also arrested on charges of providing or pledging 43.3 billion won to Choi and in effect, Park, in return for her help in securing group control through a merger of two key units.Park is the country's third former president to stand trial over corruption allegations, after Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo.The court is expected hold two or three more preliminary hearings before opening the first formal hearing around June. (Yonhap)