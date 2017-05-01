Korean footballers determined to deliver solid performance at U-20 World Cup

South Korean footballers said Monday they are determined to deliver a solid performance at the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup at home.



South Korea will host the U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11 in six cities. The young Taeguk Warriors are in Group A with Argentina, England and Guinea at the 24-team FIFA competition.



The South Korean national under-20 football team players and coaching staff pose for a group photo at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on May 1, 2017. (Yonhap)

Head coach Shin Tae-yong last Friday announced his 21-man squad for the U-20 World Cup. Those who have put their names on the final entry said they will not disappoint home fans."We have been preparing for the World Cup for a long time," said Han Chan-hee at a media event at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. "We will put our best effort to smile at the end."South Korea's best finish came in 1983 when they reached the semifinals. The players said they are ready to repeat the success, with some of them even mentioning winning the title."Not a single player on this team doesn't want to lose," said defender Woo Chan-yang. "We want to qualify the group stage with three straight wins and reach at least the semifinal at the World Cup."The players said their first two matches at the World Cup are critical for them to reach the round of the 16. South Korea are to open the tournament with African side Guinea before facing six-time champions Argentina three days later."We want to win first two matches and play the final match against England comfortably," said forward Cho Young-wook. "I believe we can gain confidence from the start and let that atmosphere go on."The players said their team chemistry is great and they are united under Shin's leadership. Shin, who previously led the South Korean Olympic football team, took over the U-20 side in November."I think we understand each other well because we play attacking football under same philosophy," said midfielder Lee Sang-heon. "All of us like to pass the ball, so we're comfortable playing the matches."South Korea will play three tune-up matches before entering the U-20 World Cup. They will first meet with Saudi Arabia next Monday, and will face Uruguay on May 11. Their last friendly match is against Senegal on May 14. Both Uruguay and Senegal are also participants of the U-20 World Cup. (Yonhap)