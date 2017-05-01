South Africa celebrates Freedom Day

This year’s celebration was deemed by many to be additionally special, as it marked the centenary of the birth of Oliver Reginald Tambo (1917-93), a South African anti-apartheid politician who served as president of the African National Congress from 1967 to 1991.
“We have a vision of South Africa in which black and white shall live and work together as equals in peace and prosperity,” South African Ambassador to Korea Nozuko Gloria Bam said in a speech at a reception Thursday, quoting Tambo.
Noting the South African visionary dedicated his entire life to enhancing equality and justice, the envoy highlighted that he, as one of the founding fathers of the country’s constitutional democracy, played an instrumental role in liberating the nation from apartheid oppression, which lasted from 1948 to 1991.
|South African Ambassador to Korea Nozuko Gloria Bam (center in a yellow dress) poses with envoys of other countries at a reception marking Freedom Day in Seoul on Thursday. (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)
The democratic strides South Africa has made since 1994 have strengthened peace and prosperity of the nation as well as the continent, she added.
On the bilateral front, the upgrading of the diplomatic channel from the Policy Consultation Forum to the Joint Cooperation Council, co-chaired by foreign ministers, will deepen two-way ties and present new opportunities worldwide, according to Bam.
Dec. 1 this year marks the 25th anniversary of official ties between Pretoria and Seoul. A diverse range of cultural, educational and commercial events are planned throughout the year.
“The mainstay of our relations is based on economic and trade ties,” the ambassador said, mentioning areas of potential growth for investment identified under the National Development Plan: advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, natural gas, services, minerals and agricultural beneficiation. South African enterprises could tap into Korea’s retail and services sectors, she said.
|The late Oliver Reginald Tambo (1917-93), a South African anti-apartheid politician who served as President of the African National Congress from 1967 to 1991.(Rob C. Croes / Anefo)
Highlighting the recent launch of the Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station, in which two South Africa-produced nano-satellites were embedded, Bam said her country’s satellite industry has become a global aerospace player and more cooperation with Korea in the field could follow.
“Since the Freedom Day in 1994, South Africa has truly become the ‘Rainbow Nation,’ with beautiful landscapes, marvelous climates and dynamic cultures and identities,” said Cho June-hyuck, Korea’s deputy minister for public relations and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Lauding the country’s political and economic development -- as a member of the Group of 20, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) alliance, IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa), the African Union, the South African Development Community and the United Nations -- Cho said South Africa has actively contributed to continental and global peace and prosperity.
Since 1992, South Africa and Korea have bolstered cooperation comprehensively, he noted, adding the bilateral trade topped $2.3 billion last year and the country is Korea’s largest trade partner in Africa.
|South African Ambassador to Korea Nozuko Gloria Bam (right) and Cho June-hyuck, Korea’s deputy minister for public relations and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)
“Korea made some noteworthy steps toward Africa last year,” the career diplomat said, citing Seoul’s “Blueprint for Comprehensive Cooperation with Africa” policy proposal, encompassing commercial, development and security cooperation.
The platform for exploring the initiative is the Korea-Africa Forum, which was held for the fourth time in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia last December in collaboration with the African Union and Ethiopian government, according to Cho. Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, South African Ambassador to the AU Ndumiso Ntshinga and Ambassador Bam participated in the event.
“I express my sincere gratitude to Ambassador Bam for her dedication to cementing our bonds,” Cho said. “We all deeply appreciate the invaluable role she plays as one of the most active ambassadors in Korea’s diplomatic circles.”
