Trump’s crude, unilateral remarks threaten to undercut alliance

US President Donald Trump (AP-Yonhap)

Rekindled by his demand for Seoul to pay for the THAAD anti-missile system, US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy approach centering on unrefined, unilateral remarks and Twitter posts is fanning concerns it may undermine the two countries’ 60-year alliance.There have been concerns about his argument that allies should shoulder greater defense costs and the “job-killing” South Korea-US free trade agreement needs to be negotiated, which he repeatedly made on the campaign trail.Just over 100 days into the Trump presidency, signs are emerging that he has set out to turn his words into reality -- but in a way that could leave even the staunchest ally baffled and complicate close cooperation on pressing matters.The latest furor broke out after the former real estate magnate said in an interview with Reuters on Friday that South Korea should pay $1 billion for the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and vowed to renegotiate the free trade agreement. He repeated the demands in a separate interview with the Washington Times on Saturday.The claims apparently took officials in not only Seoul, but also Washington, by surprise. BuzzFeed reported Saturday that the Pentagon had not been informed of the THAAD payment issue, quoting a defense official as saying, “Nobody here is making up a bill for the South Koreans.”Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster sought to alleviate mushrooming controversy in Seoul and Washington through additional press interviews, only to aggravate it.Trump has made a series of controversial comments during media interviews and via his Twitter account, which critics say disregard diplomatic protocol and lack sufficient logical explanations.Last month, controversy erupted after a US aircraft carrier strike group was found to have not been heading to the peninsula as Trump and his top aides had said it was. Meanwhile, military tensions flared on the peninsula and public anxiety soared over worries of a potential armed conflict.“I assume the administration officials were also struggling to deal with the president’s unique way of communication and unconventional choices of words. But the problem is that you are not supposed to contradict what the commander-in-chief has said, however uncoordinated and misleading it may be,” a Seoul official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.Trump’s comments also prompted censure among US Democratic politicians. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi accused him of denting the alliance with South Korea, pointing to his remarks on THAAD and the FTA.“President Trump proved once again that he‘s out of his depth in the White House. The unpredictable bluster and bravado that was a defining characteristic of Trump in the private sector becomes embarrassing and dangerous for the country when deployed by the President in the Oval Office,” she said in a statement.Sen. Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also urged Trump not to “divide” the alliance with the South at a time when tensions with North Korea are escalating.“South Korea is our friend and ally. (Trump) should not divide our alliance, esp. with ongoing NK crisis,” Cardin said in a tweet.Sen. Ed Markey also issued a statement criticizing Trump’s “disrespectful” rhetoric against Seoul.“The president’s talk of war and inconsistent messages from administration officials can only fuel Kim Jong-un’s paranoia and increases the chances of an accidental war that could kill millions of people on the Korean Peninsula,” the senator said.“And instead of the president‘s damaging and disrespectful rhetoric towards South Korea, we need to reaffirm and strengthen our alliance with this key partner that is home to millions of people, including American troops and their families,” he said.By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)