Britney Spears rumored to be planning Seoul show

American pop singer Britney Spears is set to hold her first solo concert in Korea, according to a local media report on Monday."Britney Spears is preparing to meet fans in Korea. The concert will be part of her Asia tour 'Britney: Live In Concert,' which will start in Tokyo, Japan on June 3," the report said.Seoul Metropolitan Facilities Management Corporation, which manages the stadium, confirmed that Gocheok Sky Dome is reserved from June 6 to June 11 for Britney Spears' upcoming concert.Following her concert in Tokyo, she will visit Osaka on June 6, Manila on June 15; Bangkok on June 24 and Hong Kong on June 27.The artist visited Korea in 2003 to promote her fourth studio album "In the Zone." That same year, she performed with singer BoA for SBS' Christmas special, "BoA and Britney Spears Special."Spears debuted with her first single "Baby One More Time" in 1998, which shot straight to the top spot on music charts around the world.On Saturday, the American artist nabbed the first-ever Icon award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, in recognition of her contribution to pop culture, along with her music that is loved by generations of Radio Disney fans.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)