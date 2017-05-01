‘Villainess’ actors to attend Cannes

Kim Ok-vin stars in “The Villainess.” (Next Entertainment World)

Shin Ha-kyun stars in “The Villainess.” (Next Entertainment World)

Poster for “The Villainess” (Next Entertainment World)

The actors of action thriller “The Villainess,” invited for the Cannes Film Festival’s midnight screening this year, will walk the red carpet of the prestigious event that kicks off May 17.Kim Ok-vin, Sung Joon (credited as Bang Sung-jun) and Kim Seo-hyung, along with the film’s director Jung Byung-gil, have confirmed they attend the Cannes screening and other events there.It is unclear whether Shin Ha-kyun, who is currently recovering from a leg injury obtained while shooting the film, will be able to attend.The action flick follows an assassin named Sook Hee, played by Kim Ok-vin, as she uncovers the secrets and conspiracies surrounding her.Film director Jung previous helmed “Confessions of Murder,” starring Park Si-hoo and Jung Jae-young, in 2012.It is actress Kim Ok-vin’s first appearance at the Cannes festival since 2009 film “Thirst,” directed by Park Chan-wook. Park is a jury member for the festival’s top Palme d’Or prize this year.“The Villainess,” produced by Apeitda and distributed by Next Entertainment World, will open in local theaters in June.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)