Rangers' Choo Shin-soo hits 3rd home run of season

Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has collected his third home run of the 2017 season, but was not able to stop his team's defeat.



Choo sent a long ball in the Rangers' 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday (local time). Batting seventh as the designated hitter, the South Korean hit a solo shot off Angles starter J. C. Ramirez in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 3-2.



(Yonhap)

This, however, turned out to be Choo's only hit of the game in four at-bats. The 34-year-old flied out to right fielder Kole Calhoun in the second, and lined out to shortstop Andrelton Simmons in the seventh.In his final plate appearance in the ninth, Choo struck out swinging on Angels closer Bud Norris' cutter.Choo ended up hitting 1-for-4 and saw his batting average go down from .275 to .274. (Yonhap)