Benz Korea aims to sell over 60,000 units this year

Mercedes-Benz aims to sell a record high of over 60,000 units in South Korea this year, posting double-digit sales growth for a second consecutive year, the head of the company's local unit has said.



In the first quarter of the year, Mercedes-Benz Korea sold a total of 19,119 units, raising hopes that it could far exceed last year's annual sales.



In 2016, sales of Mercedes Benz Korea came to 56,343 cars, spiking 19.9 percent from a year earlier, while annual sales of all imported vehicles dropped 7.6 percent on-year.



The 2016 tally also marked more than 25 percent of all imported cars sold here the same year.



Dimitris Psillakis, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, told Yonhap News recently that his company will focus on boosting the quality of its after-sales services down the road.



Earlier, Mercedes-Benz said it will launch six new vehicle models in South Korea this year while expanding local dealerships and service centers as part of efforts to further increase its market presence here.The company plans to increase the number of car dealerships to 50 from the current 42 this year, while also boosting the number of repair and service centers to 55 from the current 48.Such a move will require up to 200 billion won ($169 million) in new investment, it said earlier.