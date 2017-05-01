Korea's exports soar 24.2% in April

South Korea's exports continued to rise in April, extending their winning streak to six months, on the back of brisk overseas sales of ships and chips, the trade ministry said Monday.



Outbound shipments came to $51 billion last month, up 24.2 from $41.1 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



(Yonhap)

The country's exports have been on a steady rise since November led by an upturn in oil prices and recovering world trade.Imports jumped 16.6 percent on-year to $37.8 billion in April.Last month's trade surplus came to $13.3 billion, marking 63 straight months of a surplus, the ministry said. (Yonhap)