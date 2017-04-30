Samsung's Flex Wash laundry system win ergonomics award

Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday that its innovative Flex wash laundry system won the "Best of Best" ergonomics design award at an industry event on Jeju Island.



The global electronics giant said the recognition by Ergonomics Society of Korea on Friday highlighted the excellent convenience and ease of use incorporated into the washing machine that was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier in the year.





It said ESK members also gave high marks for efficiency and emotional appeal of the product.The washer offers flexibility and choices to users by combining a small top-load and a main front-load machine into a single unit.Because the smaller top load washer is placed high on the machine it is easy to reach and use. Samsung, moreover, used transparent windows and developed special vibration control to make its product more user-friendly.The company said that its Flex Wash already received the Energy Star rating from the US Environmental Protection Agency for effective user of electrical power. (Yonhap)