Korea to raise parental leave subsidy for second child

Starting in July, the maximum parental leave subsidy for a second child will rise to 2 million won ($1,753) a month for the first three months, the Welfare Ministry said Sunday.



In November 2014, the government started to provide a 1.5 million won monthly financial incentive when a second parent takes parental leave to care for their second child. The move was an effort to encourage more fathers to participate in child care and help couples to have a second child.



The government will raise the amount to 2 million won per month, which is about 70 percent of the monthly average income of employees in Korea, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Employment and Labor.





(Yonhap)