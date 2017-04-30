Park Bo-gum tops ad model reputation ranking in April

Actor Park Bo-gum (Blossom Entertainment)

Actress Park Bo-young (Fides Spatium)

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon (S.M. Entertainment)

Actor Park Bo-gum ranked No. 1 in spokesmodel brand reputation in April, according to research.The Korea Reputation Center collected and analyzed more than 41 million pieces of data on 47 advertisement models between March 27 and Friday.The result showed that Park, who recently appeared on the MBC variety show “Infinite Challenge” as a guest for an episode titled “2018 PyeongChang Olympics,” received the highest brand reputation rate, rising from No. 4 in March.“As Park Bo-gum has expanded his activities from dramas to variety shows, such as ‘Infinite Challenge,’ his brand reputation has also increased,” said Koo Chang-hwan, head of Korea Reputation Center.Park, 23, who starred in the 2016 KBS 2TV “Love in the Moonlight,” has nabbed various advertisement deals, including those related to food and beverage, fashion accessories and mobile content.Trailing behind the actor were actress Park Bo-young and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon.Others leading in the ranking included Baek Jong-won, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Gong Yoo.The monthly brand reputation ranking of commercial models is based on participation, communication, media and community indices.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)