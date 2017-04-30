Korean, US security chiefs reaffirm no THAAD payment by Seoul

Korea to help local software firms make headway in global stage

Published : 2017-04-30 11:58
Updated : 2017-04-30 11:58

The national security chiefs of South Korea and the United States on Sunday reaffirmed their initial agreement that Seoul will only provide land for the US deployment of a high-tech missile defense system here without further costs as demanded by President Donald Trump.

Kim Kwan-jin, head of the National Security Office (Yonhap)

National Security Office chief Kim Kwan-jin and his American counterpart H.R. McMaster reconfirmed the stance during a phone conversation held earlier in the day at the request of the US side, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Trump said he wants South Korea to pay for the US$1 billion for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system which is now being fielded in South Korea to better defend the country against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. (Yonhap)

