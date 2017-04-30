Korean, US security chiefs reaffirm no THAAD payment by Seoul

The national security chiefs of South Korea and the United States on Sunday reaffirmed their initial agreement that Seoul will only provide land for the US deployment of a high-tech missile defense system here without further costs as demanded by President Donald Trump.





Kim Kwan-jin, head of the National Security Office (Yonhap)

National Security Office chief Kim Kwan-jin and his American counterpart H.R. McMaster reconfirmed the stance during a phone conversation held earlier in the day at the request of the US side, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.In an interview with Reuters last week, Trump said he wants South Korea to pay for the US$1 billion for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system which is now being fielded in South Korea to better defend the country against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. (Yonhap)