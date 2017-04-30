Minor candidate said to quit presidential race to support Hong

Nam Jae-joon, a minor presidential candidate who formerly served as the head of the National Intelligence Service, has decided to drop out of the race and declare support for Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, a person close to Nam said Saturday.



"Nam tendered a letter of withdrawal (from the presidential race) today," the person told Yonhap News by phone.





Nam Jae-joon (Yonhap)

"He has made the decision in order to prevent pro-North Korean leftist forces from taking power and help the conservatives win the presidency," the person said.Nam was the first spy chief in the administration of former President Park Geun-hye.With Nam's withdrawal, the number of candidates running for the May 9 presidential election is reduced to 13. (Yonhap)