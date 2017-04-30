Son Heung-min eyes Korean scoring record in Europe

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min will try to set a single-season scoring record by a South Korean in Europe when his club hosts Arsenal.



Son has so far scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, matching Cha Bum-kun's tally with the German side Bayer Leverkusen in the 1985-86 season. Son will surpass Cha with a goal against Arsenal in the English Premier League showdown at White Hart Lane in London at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, or 12:30 a.m. Monday in Seoul.





Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min (left) celebrates with teammate Dele Alli after scoring a goal against Bournemouth in their English Premier League match at White Hart Lane in London. (Yonhap)

The 24-year-old has 12 goals in the EPL, in addition to six goals in the English Football Association Cup and one goal in the UEFA Champions League.Son can also become the highest-scoring South Korean in England should he score against the London rivals. Son, who joined Tottenham from Leverkusen in 2015, has amassed 27 goals in 82 matches over two seasons, leveling with former Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Park Ji-sung, who had 27 goals in 230 matches over eight seasons in England.Son can also eye his second EPL Player of the Month honor this season. In April, he amassed five goals and one assist in the EPL.No player has won the monthly award twice this season. Son became the first Asian to claim the monthly honor in September after beating out the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Adam Lallana, Romelu Lukaku and Theo Walcott.Son's hot form, however, seems to have cooled off a little bit as he was silent in the last two matches.Son was out of position at left wingback in Tottenham's back-three system against Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal on April 22. Last Wednesday, he featured as a second-half substitute against Crystal Palace in their EPL match on the road, but failed to find the back of the net.The match against Arsenal is also important for Tottenham, as they are looking for the first top-flight title since the 1960-61 season. With only five matches left this season, Tottenham are currently second with 74 points, four behind the leaders Chelsea. (Yonhap)