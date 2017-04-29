FM Yun calls for tougher sanctions on N. Korea for 'genuine' talks

South Korea's top diplomat warned the international community against rushing to resume talks with North Korea without confirming its intentions, his ministry said Saturday.



Speaking at the UN Security Council's special meeting on North Korea in New York Friday (local time), Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se pointed out the communist nation is not interested in any dialogue on its own denuclearization.



What it wants is to be recognized as a nuclear power for "disarmament talks," he said.



Talks for the sake of talks are not an option for the international community, he added, urging it to apply additional, tougher sanctions on Pyongyang to help dissuade it from provoking and coax it into returning to the bargaining table.



"In order to change the strategic calculus of Pyongyang and induce changes from within we could take potent measures such as halting the export and supply of crude oil to North Korea, completely cutting off North Korea's hard currency earnings by, for instance, suspending all imports from North Korea, and seriously consider whether North Korea, a serial offender, is qualified to be a member of the United Nations as well as downgrading diplomatic relations with North Korea," he told the audience, including US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



"Let me be clear, our goal is not to bring North Korea to its knees, but to it bring it back to the negotiating table for genuine denuclearization," Yun added.



He emphasized that the world should not repeat past failures in negotiations with the unpredictable regime.



(Yonhap)