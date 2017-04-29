Trump: North Korea 'disrespected' China with missile test

US President Donald Trump says North Korea ``disrespected'' China with its most recent ballistic missile test.
South Korea's military said in a statement Friday afternoon that North Korea had fired the missile from an area near the capital of Pyongyang, but provided no other details.
|President Donald Trump arrives at The White House in Washington, D.C., on April. 28. (EPA-Yonhap)
US and South Korean officials say the launch apparently failed.
Trump did not answer reporters' questions about the missile launch upon returning to the White House from a daytrip to Atlanta.
But he commented on Twitter, saying, ``North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!'' (AP)