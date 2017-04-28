ZOIT launches IoT-enabled fitness bike in Beijing

Visitors try out the IMBIKE at a hands-on demonstration booth at the Beijing National Aquatics Center. (Photo: ZOIT)

Health care startup ZOIT announced Friday that it recently signed a business collaboration contract with its Chinese partner company PURE SPORTS, and released its new, independently developed fitness bike in Beijing.The new product is the IMBIKE, a successor to the Z-BIKE released in Korea in 2016. Compared to its predecessor, the IMBIKE is more durable and has a more streamlined design.The most distinct feature of ZOIT’s fitness bike is that it can offer real-time fitness coaching via Internet of Things technology that allows it to be linked to a smartphone or tablet. It analyzes a user’s physical condition during exercise sessions, and uses this data as the basis for controlling or limiting the type and amount of exercise performed.The IMBIKE also has a “trainer” function that analyzes the fitness level of each user based on their exercise and recommends appropriate training programs. This function allows the bike to offer increased exercise efficiency compared to other kinds of exercise equipment, which are operated primarily by users and do not produce or employ any systematic feedback.In conjunction with the release of the new product in Beijing, ZOIT is actively promoting the IMBIKE through hands-on demonstration booths installed at the Beijing National Aquatics Center and Lantiancheng Children’s Education Center.Under the slogan “Making exercise fun with IT,” the company is attracting increasing attention by allowing people to experience its products firsthand. ZOIT CEO Sung-Han Lee said, “Approximately 80 percent of the global production of such health and fitness devices is done in China. Therefore, based on our recent entry into the Chinese market, we are planning to expand further into the global IoT-enabled health device market.”The Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation provides support for ZOIT’s overseas marketing activities.