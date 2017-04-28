Govt. puts number of eligible voters at 42.48m

About 42.48 million people are eligible to vote in South Korea's upcoming presidential election with those aged 60 or older comprising the largest age bracket, the government said Friday.



The Ministry of the Interior said that among the country's 51.7 million citizens, the total number of eligible voters aged 19 or older is 42.479 million, up 1.97 million from the previous presidential vote in 2012.



This photo, taken on April 26, 2017, shows Interior Minister Hong Yun-sik practicing the voting procedure in a community service center in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The number of overseas voters was tallied at 294,633.Those aged 60 or older have the lion's share. Their number came to 10.36 million or 24.4 percent of the total. In the 2012 election, the figure stood at 8.42 million, accounting for 20.8 percent.Those in their 40s made up the second largest age group with their number tallied at 8.73 million or 20.6 percent, followed by voters in their 50s with 8.47 million or 19.9 percent.Notable is the number of voters in their 30s that dropped by 2.5 percentage points to 7.47 million, or 17.6 percent. Those in their 20s totaled 6.76 million, accounting for 15.9 percent.Women outnumbered men. Their number totaled 21.43 million, compared to 21.04 million men.By region, Gyeonggi Province topped the list with 10.26 million voters, followed by Seoul with 8.38 million and Busan with 2.95 million. (Yonhap)