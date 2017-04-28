Super Junior's Kyuhyun to meet with fans before military service

Kyuhyun, a member of South Korean idol group Super Junior, will hold a fan meeting next month ahead of his scheduled military enlistment, his agency said Friday.



S.M. Entertainment said the singer will hold a meet-and-greet event on May 20 at Kyunghee University in northeastern Seoul.





(Yonhap)

Kyuhyun is scheduled to join the military on May 25.The 29-year-old singer debuted in 2006 through idol group Super Junior. Outside of music, he's also become a well-known TV celebrity by appearing in several hit shows, including MBC TV's "Radio Star."Kyuhyun will receive four weeks of basic military training at an Army boot camp in Nonsan, 213 kilometers south of Seoul. Due to physical injuries from a car accident in 2007, he was ordered to fulfill his duty as a public service worker instead, the agency explained.All able-bodied Korean men are required to complete 21 months of military service before the age of 35 in South Korea. (Yonhap)