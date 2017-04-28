Govt. moving to check Trump's statement to scrap Seoul-Washington FTA

The South Korean government is trying to figure out the exact meaning of US President Donald Trump's statement that he will fix or scrap a bilateral free trade deal between the two countries, officials here said Friday.



In an interview with Reuters, Trump called the South Korea-US free trade agreement "horrible," saying, "We are going to renegotiate that deal or terminate it."



(Yonhap)

His comments came days after Vice President Mike Pence said earlier that Washington will review and reform the two-way pact with South Korea, citing "too many barriers" to US businesses.The comments mark the first time that the US president directly mentioned his plan to terminate the deal.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is making all-out efforts to find out the background and the intention of the statement, as the South Korean government has never received any official requests to reopen negotiations or a notice of the FTA being scrapped."We are trying to understand what President Trump said exactly and the context of his remark," a ministry official stressed.The US leader has in the past blamed the Korea-US FTA for causing a trade deficit of $28 billion between the two countries last year. (Yonhap)