Ahn suggests coalition blueprint, invites Kim Chong-in

His blueprint especially pivoted on Kim Chong-in, the former interim chief of the main liberal Democratic Party of Korea and a key advocate of the constitutional amendment plan. Kim is a liberal, but stands at odds with liberal front-runner Moon Jae-in.
|Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the People’s Party, announces his reform plans to build a coalition government during an event at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
“The upcoming government will not be Ahn Cheol-soo’s government, but one of the people, a government of grand integration and joint reform,” the presidential aspirant said in a press conference.
“For this, I shall establish a preparatory committee and have asked Kim to chair the group so that we may discuss about joint reformative government.”
This new task force is different from the government unity committee proposed by front-runner rival Moon Jae-in because it will not limit itself to in-party resources, he explained.
While pledging a comprehensive partnership with various political groups, Ahn also made it clear that he would distance himself from the pro-Park conservative Liberty Korea Party and the leading liberal Democratic Party.
“I will join hands with all political groups that agree with reforms and cooperative governance, excluding those who opposed (former President Park Geun-hye’s) impeachment and factional hegemonic forces,” he said.
The centrist figure also vowed to effectuate a “responsible” prime minister system as part of his plan to decentralize presidential power.
“The responsible prime minister, who will take charge of the Cabinet affairs in general and steer the nation’s reform projects, shall be appointed upon the National Assembly’s recommendation,” he said.
He also vowed to downsize the presidential secretary offices and abolish the civil affairs secretary’s office, the function of which is to be transferred to the parliament and other offices. The position has long been deemed a symbol of the president’s dominance, especially since the case of Woo Byung-woo who purportedly played a key role in the Park scandal.
Ahn’s set of reformative promises to decentralize government power came hours before the last televised debate of the candidates, as well as amid falling polls.
A survey by Gallup Korea showed Friday that Ahn’s support rate stood at 24 percent, losing ground to Moon, who garnered 40 percent, widening their gap from 11 percentage points last week to a 16 percentage points.
Starting from May 3, all surveys which may affect public opinion are to be banned up to the May 9 election day, according to the Public Officials Election Act.
The centrist runner-up candidate’s gesture was therefore taken as a move to appeal to the centrist anti-Moon voters as well as those advocating constitutional amendment.
“I shall remain open to all issues and embrace the people’s will. I will abide, should the people vote for a new power system to eliminate the negative effects of the presidential system,” he said, when asked whether he agrees to reducing the presidential term from the current five years to three years. The idea is part of Kim’s constitutional reform plan, aiming to cut down on the presidential power and allow the next presidential election take place on the same year as the parliamentary election in 2020.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)