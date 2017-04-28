OB expands product lineup

Breaking the market tradition of launching new products every one or two years, the South Korean unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev introduced six products since June 2015.
|The limited edition of Hoegaarden Cherry (Oriental Brewery)
From the Premier OB Weizen launched in June 2015 to a limited edition of Hoegaarden Cherry beer in March, the company hopes to provide new and fresh taste for young trendsetters, it said in a statement Friday.
The company has also experimented with non-beer segments such as through the launch of MixxTail, a kind of fermented liquor offered in two flavors, mojito and strawberry margarita.
The diverse new products came amid the fast-changing market here, with a growing number of people enjoying alcoholic beverages at home, said the company.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)