OB expands product lineup

Published : 2017-04-28 15:55
Updated : 2017-04-28 16:24

Oriental Brewery Co., South Korea’s largest brewer, has launched six new products in the past two years, as part of efforts to satisfy the growing number of local customers looking for a variety of choices.

Breaking the market tradition of launching new products every one or two years, the South Korean unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev introduced six products since June 2015. 
The limited edition of Hoegaarden Cherry (Oriental Brewery)

From the Premier OB Weizen launched in June 2015 to a limited edition of Hoegaarden Cherry beer in March, the company hopes to provide new and fresh taste for young trendsetters, it said in a statement Friday.

The company has also experimented with non-beer segments such as through the launch of MixxTail, a kind of fermented liquor offered in two flavors, mojito and strawberry margarita.

The diverse new products came amid the fast-changing market here, with a growing number of people enjoying alcoholic beverages at home, said the company.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

