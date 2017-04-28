Hwang pays respects to soldiers killed in West Sea attacks

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Friday paid homage to soldiers killed in North Korea's past attacks in the West Sea, vowing to ensure their ultimate sacrifices for national defense will never be forgotten.



Hwang invited their families and former comrades to his official residence in Seoul for a luncheon during which he stressed the nation will keep a robust readiness posture so as to honor their dedications to safeguard the country against a provocative Pyongyang.



(Yonhap)

"Our citizens will remember the noble sacrifices of the troops that defended our seas with their dedication," Hwang told the participants, including 21 members of the bereaved families.The meeting came amid concerns that the communist regime could stage yet another major provocation such as a nuclear test and an intercontinental ballistic missile launch, either of which is expected to further enhance its nuclear weapons capability.It followed a state ceremony to mark West Sea Defense Day on March 24. The government has observed the day since last year to remember 56 South Korean victims who died in three separate North Korean attacks in the West Sea in June 2002, March 2010 and November 2010. (Yonhap)