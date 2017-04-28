Korean women's hockey rises one spot in world rankings

South Korea has risen one spot in women's world hockey rankings following a recent world title.



The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced its 2017 world women's rankings on Friday, and South Korea moved up from No. 23 to No. 22.



(Yonhap)

Coached by former Canadian star Sarah Murray, South Korea won the IIHF Women's World Championship Division II Group A on home ice earlier this month. By winning all five games, South Korea earned a promotion to Division I Group B, the third-highest level of women's competition, for 2018.South Korea has been competing in the IIHF worlds since 2004 and has never before played above Division II Group A.The IIHF rankings are determined on the final positions in the last four IIHF world championships and in the most recent Olympics.South Korea will make its Olympic debut as the host nation next year at the PyeongChang Games. It has drawn Sweden (No. 5), Switzerland (No. 6) and Japan (No. 9) in Group B. (Yonhap)