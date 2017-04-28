Cha Du-ri steps down as nat‘l football team scout

Former South Korean international football player Cha Du-ri has stepped down as the advance scout for the men's national football team, the sport's national federation said Friday.



The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Cha expressed his intention to resign a month ago after South Korea suffered a 1-0 loss to China and collected a 1-0 nail-biting win over Syria at home in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



In this file photo, taken on March 28, 2017, Cha Du-ri (left) speaks with South Korea national football team head coach Uli Stielike during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier between South Korea and Syria in Seoul. Cha resigned as advance scout for the national team on April 28, 2017. (Yonhap)

The KFA said head coach Uli Stielike and its technical committee chief Lee Yong-soo tried to persuade the 36-year-old to stay with the Taeguk Warriors, but since Cha was too determined to resign, they decided to accept his departure. Cha joined Stielike's back room staff last October."I tried to help the national team as much as I could, but I think I didn't carry out my job well," Cha said through the KFA. "I apologize to Stielike, the coaching staff and the players. I know the national team is going through a tough time, but I strongly believe South Korea will reach the World Cup in Russia."Cha, who is also fluent in German, served as a "bridge" between the Germany-native Stielike and the players on the national team.The former right back is expected to return to Germany, where he had been going through a coaching license training program.Cha, son of the legendary attacker Cha Bum-kun, played 76 matches for South Korea and represented the country at the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups. He retired from his international duty in March 2015. Cha split his club career in Germany, Scotland and South Korea. (Yonhap)