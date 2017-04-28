Ahn unveils blueprint for coalition govt.

(Yonhap)

Centrist presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo on Friday announced his vision for a new government marked by transparent policies and a cooperative relationship with parliament in running state affairs.In a press conference at his party's headquarters, the nominee of the center-left People's Party unveiled his plan to build a coalition government if elected on May 9."I will change this country by joining forces with all rational and reformist forces that exclude those who were against the impeachment (of former President Park Geun-hye) and factional hegemonic forces," the 55-year-old said."The new government will be a grand coalition government and a joint reformist government. The new government will not be President Ahn Cheol-soo's government. The master of the new government will be the people."Ahn, a former software mogul, has framed the election as a battle between champions of what he calls "new politics" and the old establishment represented by followers of both the conservative Park who was ousted in March and the current liberal front-runner candidate Moon Jae-in.He made a series of promises underscoring his determination to share power.They included appointing a prime minister recommended by the National Assembly, and setting joint tasks through consultations with each party and a review of each presidential candidate's election pledges.He also vowed to set up an inter-party panel to suggest tasks and a government office to monitor their implementation. If they are suspended midway, he said he would report the reasons to parliament so that the people can understand.Under Ahn, the new government would work with parliament to revise the Constitution after collecting the people's opinions and put it to a vote during the local elections in June 2018.Ahn was asked about his reported plans to solicit the help of Kim Chong-in, a former interim leader of Moon's Democratic Party, to boost his campaign. Kim bolted from the Democratic Party in March after criticizing Moon.Ahn and Kim met at a hotel late Thursday."I asked him to take charge of the preparatory committee for the joint reformist government," Ahn said. "I would like to discuss (plans) for the joint reformist government with him."He did not comment on Kim's response. (Yonhap)