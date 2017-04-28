S. Korea should pay $1b for THAAD: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants South Korea to pay $1 billion for a missile shield being deployed here, and called for a renegotiation of a bilateral free trade pact.



Amid intense debate at home and diplomatic friction with China, key components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system were brought Wednesday to the planned deployment site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province. The US Forces Korea is responsible for the installment and management of the system, while Seoul offered the land.



“I informed South Korea it would be appropriate if they paid. It’s a billion dollar system,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters ahead of his 100th day in office. “It’s phenomenal, shoots missiles right out of the sky.”





US President Donald Trump (right) speaks before signing an executive order at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington on Thursday. (EPA-Yonhap)