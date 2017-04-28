US soldier draws suspended jail term for drug smuggling

An American soldier indicted for smuggling a massive amount of methamphetamine from the US into South Korea has been given a suspended jail term, a court in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, said Friday.



The Uijeongbu District Court sentenced the 19-year-old soldier who belongs to the United States Forces Korea's 2nd Infantry Division to three years in prison, suspended for five years, on charges of smuggling 4 kg of methamphetamine via military mail from California in October last year.



Methamphetamine (Yonhap file photo)

The private first class soldier, identified only as "G," was accused of smuggling at the request of an unidentified man who promised to pay 3.5 million won ($3,100) and using the mailbox of one of his fellow soldiers to receive the illegal drug, according to the court's document.The smuggled methamphetamine, which was seized before being circulated here, was worth 13 billion won and enough for about 130,000 people to take at once, the document said.The drug was detected during an X-ray inspection by customs officials at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.The US soldier who lent his mailbox to "G" was found not guilty for lack of evidence, the court said."The crime of drug smuggling should be punished severely due to its negative effect on society. But the court determined the sentences for the US soldier with consideration that the drug was not circulated and he has served faithfully so far," said the court. (Yonhap)