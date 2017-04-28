Court confirms suspended jail term for ex-parliamentary chief for harassment

The country's top court on Friday dismissed a former parliamentary chief's appeal of a suspended six-month jail term for sexually harassing a golf caddie.



This file photo taken on Jan. 20, 2016, shows former National Assembly Speaker Park Hee-tae arriving at the Chuncheon District Court to stand trial over sexual harassment allegations. (Yonhap)

Former National Assembly Speaker Park Hee-tae was indicted in November 2014 for inappropriately touching a 23-year-old female worker several times at a golf course in Wonju, some 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in September that year. Park led the parliament from 2010 to 2012.Upholding a lower court's decision, the Supreme Court also ordered Park, 78, to receive 40 hours of anti-sexual violence education. The prison sentence was suspended for a year. (Yonhap)