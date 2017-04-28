Korea's retail sales gain 6.9% in March

Sales of major South Korean retailers maintained their upward mode last month amid a recent recovery in consumer sentiment, government data showed Friday.



The combined sales of department stores, large outlets and online shopping malls rose 6.9 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from a 0.1 percent gain the previous month, according to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



(Yonhap)

Thirteen Internet shopping malls and e-commerce sites including eBay Korea Co. saw their February sales soar 12.3 percent from a year ago, while sales of 13 offline stores such as Lotte Department Store and E-Mart advanced 4.4 percent on-year last month, rebounding from a 6.6 percent on-year fall in February.The ministry said every offline shop saw their sales rise on increasing demand for food and home appliances, with the widening single life trend in South Korea contributing to the steady growth of Internet shopping malls.Hopes are high that the country's private consumption is on track towards recovery as consumer sentiment rose 4.5 points to 101.2 in April, marking the highest number since October last year. (Yonhap)