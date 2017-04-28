Front-runner Moon extends lead over Ahn: presidential poll

Presidential front-runner Moon Jae-in extended his lead over runner-up Ahn Cheol-soo in a new poll published Friday ahead of the May 9 vote.



Moon of the liberal Democratic Party garnered 40 percent, while Ahn of the center-left People's Party trailed at 24 percent, according to the Gallup Korea survey conducted from Tuesday to Thursday.



Moon lost 1 point from last week, but Ahn tumbled 6 points. The centrist politician's fall follows a 7-point decline the previous week.Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party stood in third place with 12 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive Justice Party at 7 percent and Yoo Seong-min of the splinter conservative Bareun Party at 4 percent.Hong and Sim gained 3 points each, while Yoo rose by 1 point.The survey was conducted on 1,006 voters nationwide and had a margin of error of 3.1 points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)