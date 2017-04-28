Govt. sets aside W64tr for social security budget

The government said Friday it plans to spend 64 trillion won ($56.4 billion) this year to make sure a more comprehensive social safety net is provided for vulnerable people and the elderly.
The Social Security Committee, a government body affiliated with the Prime Minister's Office, unveiled a plan which outlines some 177 tasks and measures that will be carried out by the government to bolster the local social security system.
|(Yonhap)
Seoul has vowed to improve the social safety net for different age groups and help older people stay financially independent through job creation. Establishing a more sustainable social security system has also been another key agenda.
The committee said it will set up a consultation panel consisting of experts from both the public and private spheres to discuss the main agenda and expenditure estimates. (Yonhap)