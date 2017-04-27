NK unveils footage of simulated missile attacks on White House, flattops

North Korea's propaganda website on Thursday unveiled footage of the country's simulated missile attacks on the White House and US aircraft carriers amid tensions over its nuclear and missile programs.



North Korea's propaganda outlet Meari (Echo) filed the footage of missile strikes on US targets on its website, signaling that the US will face a miserable end if it stages war aggression against Pyongyang.





The footage started with scenes of the country's latest military parade to mark the 105th birthday of late state founder Kim Il-sung on April 15 where it displayed a set of ballistic missiles.Washington's aircraft carriers, strategic bombers and other armored vehicles were put in the simulated crosshairs, followed by a scene of North Korea's launch of ship-to-ship missiles and improved Scud missiles.What appeared to be US aircraft carriers went up in flames after the North's missile attacks, showed the footage, with the caption reading "The moment when (the enemy) kicks off aggression and provocations."The move came as a US navy strike group, led by aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, is heading to the Korean Peninsula for joint military drills with the South Korean Navy in waters off the country's east coast this weekend.Tensions between the US and North Korea have heightened amid concerns that Washington may conduct a pre-emptive attack against Pyongyang to counter the North's nuclear and missile programs.Last week, North Korea released similar footage of a simulated missile strike on the US in the latest performance to celebrate the founder's birthday.Footage of what appeared to be a new intermediate-range ballistic missile being fired and the missile crossing the Pacific and hitting an unidentified city in the US was shown on a giant screen at a performance hall, according to the state-run TV station.After the attack, footage of the burning Stars and Stripes was shown, overlapped with an image of a cemetery, it reported. (Yonhap)