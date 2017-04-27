YG sets up drama production

YG Entertainment, a leading K-pop agency, said on Thursday it has established a drama production company named "YG Studio Plex."



"It recently opened its office in Seoul's Shinsa-dong, and director Park Hong-gyun of MBC TV dramas 'The Great Queen Seondeok' and 'The Greatest Love,' will join next month," an official with the YG Entertainment said.





(YG Plus)

It has not yet been decided whether the studio will scout other famous TV producers or writers, the official added.YG has shown much interest in the TV drama market, investing and participating in the production of last year's TV series "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo." The drama was exported to China at a record price.With the establishment, YG joined the trend of large entertainment and media companies jumping into the production of big-budget dramas for international fans who love Korean pop culture.S.M. Entertainment has actively produced television dramas through its subsidiary SM C&C while CJ E&M has produced popular dramas such as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" and "The Legend of the Blue Sea" through its drama production company Studio Dragon."Through YG Studio Plex," we're going to produce content that can be recognized internationally, an YG official said. (Yonhap)