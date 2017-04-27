Korea urges China to listen to int'l call to stop THAAD retaliation

South Korea urged China Thursday to listen to international calls to stop retaliations over Seoul's installation of the high-tech US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system after the neighbor pledged to take action over the ongoing deployment.



The installation of THAAD went into full swing with the high-profile X-band radar of the THAAD system, mobile launchers and other elements being delivered to the host site of Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on Wednesday.



China reacted angrily to the progress the same day.





South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck (Yonhap)

The deployment would destroy strategic balance and incite a further rise in tensions, China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said a day earlier, pledging to take action to protect its security interests."We will keep watching all the possibilities (of retaliation)," South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said in a press briefing."The international community is continuing to raise issues with the iniquity of China's (retaliative) measures," he said, adding that China should listen to such voices."South Korea and the US remain steadfast in their position to deploy THAAD without delay to respond to North Korea's sophisticated nuclear and missile threats," the spokesman noted. (Yonhap)