Hanwha Classic 2017 invites baroque master William Christie

According to Hanwha Group on Wednesday, the upcoming classical music concert series will feature American-born French conductor and harpsichordist William Christie and his Les Arts Florissants orchestral ensemble.
|France’s Les Arts Florissants orchestral ensemble (Courtesy of Hanwha Group)
The two-day concert series will be held Sept. 23 at the Seoul Arts Center and on Sept. 24 at the Daejeon Arts Center in South Chungcheong Province.
Founded by Christie in 1979, Les Arts Florissants is a French ensemble of singers and instrumentalists who specialize in Baroque music performances played on period instruments.
The musicians of Les Arts Florissants are slated to perform their rendition of Jean-Philippe Rameau’s operatic classics “Daphnis et Egle” and “La Naissance d‘Osiris.”
Hanwha Classic is a series of classical music concerts organized by Hanwha Group as part of the conglomerate’s efforts to give back to society.
Ticket are on sale now with prices ranging from 20,000 won to 50,000 won. Those who purchase tickets by June 30 will receive a 20 percent early bird discount on all seats. Tickets can be purchased online at interpark.com.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)