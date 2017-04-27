Govt. starts work to build LNG storage, distribution facilities in Jeju

A ceremony was held here Thursday for the construction of liquefied natural gas storage facilities and distribution pipelines that aim to provide the southern resort island with a cleaner source of power by mid-2019.



The work involves building two storage tanks and pipelines capable of distributing 120 tons of LNG per hour on 74,786 square meters of reclaimed land in Aewol Port, northwest of Jeju Island, by August 2019, officials at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.





The ministry also plans to construct 81 kilometers of LNG pipelines and eight storage facilities throughout Jeju Island so 350,000 tons of LNG could be funneled to 25,600 households and 260 factories and organizations.With the completion of the construction of LNG facilities in Jeju Island, South Korea will have 216 cities and counties, about 94 percent of all regions, provided with LNG. (Yonhap)